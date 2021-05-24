Milan Fashion Week goes on under shadow of Russian attack

Milan Fashion Week continued Thursday under the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possible economic repercussions as the West moves toward tighter sanctions.

The head of the Italian fashion council said more than 1 billion euros worth of luxury exports to Russia could be at risk, even as Russian buyers return to Milan for the first time since the pandemic thanks to a deal brokered with the government to recognize the Sputnik V for business travellers.

“If things continue like this, there will be damage,” Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, told The Associated Press. “But it is not even the moment to think about the economic damage, but instead the damage that man does to himself.”

Highlights from Thursday’s shows:

PRADA’S PRAGMATISM

Make way for the Prada tank top as the new staple for next winter as Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons mark the second year of their creative collaboration.

The simple white branded tank grounds a collection that employs the sheers of eveningwear as durable daytime looks layered with practical tanks and panties, enveloped in masculine overcoats made pretty with wispy faux fur and feathers applied like armbands.

The skirt of the season is made in three tiers, like confections, mixing up leather, knits, velvet and sheers, sometimes adorned with sequins and rhinestones. It all has the air of upcycling and easily personalized looks.

Jackets also had feminine cutouts and were adorned with thick ornamental chains that drape, without enclosing. They were worn with sturdy pleated wool skirts with a 1950s flair.

Simons said the collection echoes “revolutionary moments in Prada’s history.”

MOSCHINO’S GIRLS WITHOUT GUILT

Nothing quite says “Let Them Eat Cake” more than a runway show that features looks crafted to resemble furnishings in a European palace of some bygone century. So was Jeremy Scott’s brocade- and velvet-rich collection for Moschino.

Scott had his fun, sending out one model with the motto: “Girls without Guilt,” and he had multiple jokes about breasts, at one point serving them up pointedly on a silver platter, and was more than a little cheeky when he put picture frames around bare buttocks. But beneath the lamp-shade, candelabra and birdcage hats and beyond the grandfather clock dress, the collection featured day suits in bright patterns mimicking Oriental rugs, as well as an array of smart office dresses with pretty piping and button details.

There was also black evening wear, like the elegant gown with sculpted details around the bare neck worn with opera gloves by Bella Hadid.

In a final flourish, Gigi Hadid twirled off the runway in a gold lame gown with a tulle mermaid finish, golden ivy running up her arms as if a statuette.