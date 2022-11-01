Mike Tindall, Boy George and Chris Moyles in line-up

The 10 initial campmates may be joined by more part-way through the series [Source: ITV]

Former rugby player Mike Tindall, singer Boy George and DJ Chris Moyles are among the stars taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Tindall – who is married to King Charles’ niece Zara Tindall – will hope to be crowned king of the jungle.

The ITV show will return on Sunday and be based in Australia after two years in Wales during the Covid pandemic.

Ex-England footballer Jill Scott and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood are also among the 10 confirmed campmates.