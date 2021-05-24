Michael Sheen turns himself into a 'not-for-profit' actor

Michael Sheen said he has turned himself into a “not-for-profit actor”.

The Welsh actor and activist sold his houses to ensure the 2019 Homeless World Cup went ahead in Cardiff.

Now the Hollywood star has pledged to carry on using the money he earns from acting to fund more projects.

He said: “There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again.”

Sheen added: “I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor.”