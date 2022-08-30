Michael Jackson's kids pay tribute on late singer's birthday

Michael Jackson with Prince, Paris and Blanket.[Source: 1news]

Michael Jackson’s children have paid tribute to the singer on what would have been his 64th birthday.

Siblings Paris and Prince Jackson posted childhood photos of their father to Instagram accounts to mark the milestone on Tuesday (NZ time).

Prince, 25, said alongside a snap of ‘Bad’ singer Jackson feeding him as a baby: “Happy birthday to the greatest!”

He also shared images of of all three Jackson children at various celebrations, including ones with birthday hats and Christmas trees.

Prince added: “Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything.”

He signed off the post with applause and heart emojis.

Paris, 24, posted a similar throwback image to her Instagram stories, with hers showing Jackson giving her a kiss as a young girl.

She said “hbd” with a heart emoji alongside the snap.

Jackson died aged 50 in 2009 at his Los Angeles home after a massive overdose of hospital tranquiliser propofol.

Prince said with his sister Paris alongside him at the Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration held in honour of the singer’s 60th birthday: “Being here today is definitely an awe-inspiring feeling, because our father was the King of Pop and he did so much.”

Paris added at the event: “We honour him in our own way, and I don’t really expect anyone else to understand besides this dude right here (Prince.)”

Jackson is survived by three children – his eldest Prince, who was followed by Paris and his youngest Blanket, now 20 and known as Bigi.

In a rare interview last year, Bigi told Good Morning Britain how he and his siblings continue their late dad’s legacy.

He said: “There’s a lot of really cool stuff here. I think there’s a lot of history in this house and studio… that’s what he was all about.”