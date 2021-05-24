Home

Michael Jackson musical to launch national tour in 2023

AP NEWS
April 20, 2022 10:36 am

The new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson is going to moonwalk across America next year.

“MJ,” packed with dozens of songs by the King of Pop and others, plans to hit 17 major cities over two years starting in 2023. It kicks off in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 15, 2023.

“We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring this exhilarating show to Chicago and across the United States,” said producer Lia Vollack in a statement. “Chicago is a premier theater and music destination, and we are excited to be able to begin this journey in one of the Nederlander Organization’s most beautiful venues.”

Article continues after advertisement

Additional tour engagements and complete cast will be announced at a later date. The tour will also include a previously revealed two-week engagement at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Sept. 26-Oct. 8, 2023.

The musical has most of Jackson’s and the Jackson 5′s big hits, including “ABC,” “Black or White,” “Blame it on the Boogie,” “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Off the Wall,” “Thriller” and “I’ll Be There.”

