Melissa Joan Hart shuts down claims she’s feuding with Lena Dunham

[Source: CNN]

Melissa Joan Hart is talking about that so-called feud with Lena Dunham.

Rumors had been circulating for some time that the two actresses did not like each other, but Hart took to Instagram to clear the air.

“So I don’t normally pay any attention to the tabloid rumor mill but numerous friends have asked me about my ‘rivalry’ with @lenadunham and I’m truly confused. We have no ‘beef,’ and as far as I remember we haven’t even had the pleasure of meeting let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens,” she wrote.

She even said she liked Dunham’s work.

Hart also told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t believe the two have ever met, saying, “I don’t even think I’ve ever met Lena Dunham, and somehow, my friends have been telling me there is a feud between us, and I got so many texts about it that I was like, I think I have to say something about this, I don’t know if a lot of people know this whole thing.”

She says she found out about the fake feud online when she googled it herself.