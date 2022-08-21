Melanie Lynskey says Emmy nomination is 'dream come true'

Melanie Lynkskey [Source: Bang Showbiz]

Melanie Lynskey says her Emmy nod is “meaningful for a lot of reasons”.

The Yellowjackets star is excited to be up for Best Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the upcoming ceremony – which will take place on September 12 – because she was “past the point” for something like that to happen to her.

The 45-year-old Kiwi actress told PEOPLE magazine: “I think that Emmy nomination is more meaningful for a lot of reasons.

One of which is, I’m sort of past the point in my life where I had hoped for anything like this. I just was kind of happy to be a working actor and grateful for that. And I have health insurance and all that kind of stuff.”

Melanie called her nomination “a dream come true for a dream that I stopped having”, adding that “it feels very, very special”.

The Don’t Look Up star also gushed about how bonded with her castmates – including Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci – on the Showtime smash hit about a high school soccer team surviving in the wilderness after their plane crashes in the wilderness over a group chat.

Melanie said: “Tawny started a text chain and then it turned into Marco Polo because of how Juliette is with the texting.

“We started to do Marco Polo’s to each other and they became really intimate, like we were really sharing very deeply with each other, and so we have this knowledge of each other that’s very profound and deep and a lot of respect and love, but we can also really gossip and complain. We’re all pretty good at complaining.”

The former Two and Half Men star – who is married to Jason Ritter, 42, with who she has a three-year-old daughter – labelled her their relationship “like sisters”.

Melanie said: “We’re like sisters, you know?”

She also explained how she was “honestly surprised” about the reaction to the show, which is coming back for a second series and is also up for Best Drama Series .

Melanie said: “I was honestly surprised at what a phenomenon Yellowjackets became. I never had the expectations, I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I felt like it was good, I felt really good about it. And I was like, ‘I hope people like it,’ but the expansiveness of the response really was amazing to me.”