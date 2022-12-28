Melanie C pulls out of Poland NYE gig in solidarity with 'communities I support'

The Spice Girl was named "Honorary Gay" at Attitude magazine's awards this year. [Source: CNN News]

Melanie C has pulled out of a New Year’s Eve concert in Poland after being made aware of issues “that do not align with the communities I support”.

The Spice Girl had been due to perform in the town of Zakopane on Saturday.

She didn’t specify why she cancelled her appearance, but her decision was praised by LGBT people and allies.

Polish authorities and the TV station organising the concert have been widely criticised in recent years for their stances on LGBT rights.

The singer wrote on social media: “In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve.

“I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023. Melanie xxx.”

The New Year’s Eve show is being organised by state broadcaster TVP, who said she had withdrawn “under the pressure of online comments”.

BBC News has asked Melanie C’s spokesperson for more information about her reasons.

The star has been a high-profile supporter of LGBT rights, winning the celebrity ally prize at the British LGBT Awards in 2021 and being named “Honorary Gay” at Attitude magazine’s awards earlier this year.

Those praising her decision included left-wing Polish politicians Robert Biedron and Beata Maciejewska, who wrote: “Equality is equality. No discussion or compromise.”

Hostility to LGBT rights has become a flashpoint in Poland in recent years, with conservative politicians including the ruling party frequently taking aim at that community.

In 2019, President Andrzej Duda said the LGBT movement was “more destructive” than communism, while about 100 towns and regions passed resolutions condemning “LGBT ideology”.

Same-sex marriages and civil unions are not legally recognised in Poland. Same-sex couples also have no legal right to adopt children.

Earlier this year, Amnesty International said “the atmosphere of hostility towards LGBTI people in Poland is growing dangerously worse”.

TVP is described by Reporters Without Borders as an “instrument of government propaganda”.

According to the country’s Campaign Against Homophobia, the broadcaster was recently ordered to air an apology for a 2019 documentary called Invasion, which promised to reveal “the inside story, aims, methods, and money behind the LGBT invasion” of Poland.

Responding to Melanie C’s withdrawal, TVP said in a statement reported by Polishnews.co.uk that the singer had previously expressed her excitement at performing, “and today – under the pressure of online comments – she unexpectedly resigned from the performance”.

She will also appear in BBC One’s New Year’s Eve concert hosted by Sam Ryder, which was recorded earlier this month.