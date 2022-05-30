Mel B Gets Sweet 47th Birthday Tributes From Her Fellow Spice Girls

[Source: ENews]

The Spice Girls are celebrating all that joy can bring on Mel B’s 47th birthday.

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel C (real name Melanie Chisholm) each took to their respective Instagram accounts to wish their beloved Scary Spice (born Melanie Brown) a happy birthday on May 29.

On her Instagram Story, Victoria shared a snapshot of her and Mel B hugging and wrote, “Happy Birthday @officialmelb Kisses!”

The heartwarming photo was taken during Mel B’s celebratory dinner after she was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for her charitable work against domestic violence on May 4.

Emma also celebrated Mel B’s special day by posting a collection of throwback photos of the pair together on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Mel C teased the idea of a potential Spice Girls reunion in her birthday post.

In response to the outpouring of love that she received, Mel B thanked everyone for their well wishes in an Instagram post of her very own. The sweet photo featured the Spice World star sticking out her tongue with the words “Happy birthday too me” written above her head.

However, she noted that it was “good to celebrate the day your born no matter what’s going on,” adding, “so hey happy birthday to me.”