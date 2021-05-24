Mauboy to perform in Fiji

Australian artist Jessica Mauboy is heading to Fiji for a concert this October.

The Voice Australia judge and runner-up of the 2006 series of Australian Idol confirmed this on her official social media Facebook page.

She is heading an exclusive Fiji Music Festival with Image Holiday Australia and cannot wait to perform in Fiji.

The festival will take place at the Shangri-La on Yanuca Island.

Also performing at the event is the Australian musical duo, Busby Marou.