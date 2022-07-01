Entertainment

Mary J. Blige is next artist in Apple Music concert series

Associated Press

July 1, 2022 6:30 am

Mary J. Blige arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. [Source: AP]

Mary J. Blige’s 2022 is going pretty well. Her new album landed in the top 10 of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and she was featured at the Super Bowl halftime show. Now she’s been tapped for a concert like no other.

Blige will host a one-night-only live performance to celebrate her life and music that will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music in over 165 countries. The concert is set for July 27 at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

“The last year of my career in particular has been an exciting ride,” Blige said in a statement. ”It feels amazing to take this opportunity to celebrate, reflect and have an intimate night with my fans through this platform Apple Music is providing me.”

Blige’s Apple Music Live concert will be held at New York City’s United Palace Theatre, in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Fans in the greater New York region have the opportunity to register for free for a chance to be in the room when it happens.

The concert coincides with the 30th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album “What’s the 411,” and Apple Music Hits will devote the entire day to Blige, including exclusive programming, music, and interviews showcasing key moments from her career.3

“What’s the 411?” — with the songs “You Remind Me” and cover version of Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Sweet Thing” — has been named among the 500 greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone, reaching No. 271. The album is certified three times platinum, with over 3 million copies sold.

The digital concert series had its inaugural performance in May with Harry Styles spearheading the campaign, followed by a live performance by Lil Durk in June.

Blige’s career includes eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a SAG nomination. Her latest album is “Good Morning Gorgeous” and she was seen this year on the small screen in ”Power Book II: Ghost.”

 

