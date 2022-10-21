Marvel's Wolverine Reportedly Slated for Release in 2023

[Source: CBR]

A new report out of the recent Microsoft/Sony debate over the former’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard may have revealed the release window for Marvel’s Wolverine.

A document submitted by Microsoft to the CMS to refute Sony’s arguments to block its acquisition of Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard revealed a list of 2023 game releases.

A brief paragraph on page 10 of the 33-page document states, “PlayStation also has a spate of first- and third-party exclusive titles lined up for launch in 2023, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken.”

This would indicate Marvel’s Wolverine might come to PlayStation 5’s sometime in the next year, though its unclear what part of 2023 that might be.