Marvel's Secret Invasion Accidentally Reveals Emilia Clarke's X-Men Character

[Source: CBR.com]

A new report may have revealed which Marvel Comics character Emilia Clarke will play in the series Secret Invasion.

As dug up by One Take News, a GIF of Clarke from the show’s teaser brandished the filename “Its The Beginning Abigail Brand GIF.” Introduced in the pages of Astonishing X-Men in 2004, Abigail Brand is the no-nonsense leader of S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient World Observation and Response Division), the branch of S.H.I.E.L.D. that monitors extraterrestrial threats. Brand herself is half-alien and has a knack for non-human languages and pyrokinetic abilities inherited from her alien father.

Previous reports claimed Clarke would be playing G’iah/Gloria Warner, a Skrull hiding on Earth as an ordinary suburbanite. Other rumors pointed to longtime Marvel Comics hero Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, who also happens to be the chosen guise of Veranke, the Queen of the Skrull Empire and main villain of the Secret Invasion comic series.

The first teaser for Secret Invasion was released at this year’s D23 Expo and showed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) returning to Earth to investigate the Skrulls, a race of shapeshifting aliens who have infiltrated the planet. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters returning for the series include Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine, with the latter set to star in his own Disney+ MCU show, Armor Wars.

One of the new cast members is Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, a secret agent and another ally of Fury’s. Her character’s surname connects her to James Montgomery Falsworth (played by JJ Field in Captain America: The First Avenger), a member of the World War II platoon the Howling Commandos and, in the comics, the British superhero Union Jack. Also joining the series is Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, the leader of a group of rebel Skrulls and the main villain of the series.

Clarke is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones. She parlayed that success to play Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Sarah Conner in Terminator: Genisys. The actor shared her excitement at joining the MCU upon the release of the Secret Invasion teaser, saying, “Can’t believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent, I also can’t believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you’re gonna like it.. I sure do.”