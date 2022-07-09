Marvel's churning out series for Disney+

[Source: CNN]

If Marvel Studios has problems, they’re clearly of the high-class variety.

Its last sequel, featuring Doctor Strange, amassed more than $950 million worldwide, and the latest, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” also looks destined to make it rain, financially speaking.

Commercial success, however, doesn’t always directly correlate with quality.

Article continues after advertisement

And a downward drift for the Disney-owned unit raises legitimate questions about whether Marvel’s efforts to feed the parent studio’s streaming service, Disney+, have contributed to diluting its output.

It’s hardly a secret that Disney has made establishing its streaming service a top priority, relying heavily on Marvel and Lucasfilm to create the kind of content fans will ante up to watch.

Given that the service has raced ahead of subscriber projections to more than 137 million based on the last tally, the plan has worked.

Yet while sister unit Lucasfilm has thrown itself into TV for a time — even robbing from its theatrical arsenal to do so, with “Obi-Wan Kenobi” having been redirected from a planned movie into a series format — Marvel has continued to diligently hammer away on both fronts.

While its Disney+ fare has delivered buzzworthy titles (along with a few less celebrated ones), the film roster has presented a mixed bag during that stretch.

Clearly, a few mandatory disclaimers apply here. For starters, Covid-19 dealt a major setback to theatrical movie-going, and surely blunted the box-office performance of two titles released during 2021, “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” both of which represented characters that were new to the screen, based on Marvel Comics launched during the 1970s.

Marvel has also entered into what amounts to a throat-clearing phase after the epic conclusion of the Thanos-Avengers saga, so a degree of resetting the playing field was anticipated.

Plus, there’s another huge sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” due later this year.