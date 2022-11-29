Marvel’s Avengers’ Winter Soldier Skins Pay Homage to Bucky’s Most Iconic Stories

[Source: CBR]

Two years into its lifespan, Marvel’s Avengers continues to add characters to its roster of playable heroes.

The latest is Bucky Barnes, in the identity that Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting created for him in their legendary Captain America run, the Winter Soldier.

Developer Crystal Dynamics officially announced that the Winter Soldier would join Avengers on November 29, as part of the game’s next update.

Article continues after advertisement

Barnes’ video game backstory will include nods to his comic book history, including his romance with Black Widow. That’s not the only thing that will make fans of Barnes’ time as the Winter Soldier in the comics happy.

Every character in Marvel’s Avengers features multiple alternate costumes, or skins, some of which are taken directly from the comics.

Barnes is no different. Here’s a rundown of Barnes’ comic book-inspired skins and where they come from, via a rundown from the developer’s blog.

Bucky’s second skin is the first directly lifted from the comics. Specifically, the early issues of Brubaker, Epting and Frank D’Armata’s Captain America run. The look is completed with a cable on his cybernetic arm, showing some impressive attention to detail.

After appearing off-panel in previous issues, which included his assassination of the other Bucky Jack Monroe in issue #3, Bucky made his first full appearance in issue #6.

The following issue featured a scene that became iconic when it was adapted to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the Winter Soldier gives him an assist in a battle with A.I.M.’s M.O.D.O.C. Squad, Captain America thinks he recognizes him as his old partner. That causes the Soldier to reply “Bucky? Who the hell is Bucky?” The developer’s blog pays homage to that by labeling the costume with the Winter Soldier’s line.