Marvel Studios Has Reportedly Found Its Mephisto

[Source: CBR]

A new report indicates that Marvel Studios might have its Mephisto, and he might just end up appearing in the upcoming Ironheart.

After multiple outlets reported on the rumor, Editor-In-Chief of Cosmic Circus, Lizzie Hill, took to Twitter to confirm what she’d heard on the matter.

I don’t want to be a “coattails rider” here but yes I hear, and have some confidence, that Sacha Baron Coen is involved with #Ironheart.

I believe he's not Dormammu and that the Mephisto rumors may be true. Time will tell. https://t.co/BNFzZqY5iN — Lizzie Hill – EiC The Cosmic Circus (@MsLizzieHill) October 15, 2022

According to these sources, Marvel Studios cast Sacha Baron Cohen in Ironheart, with many reporting he’ll take up the mantle of Mephisto. This comes after years of rumors, with fans believing the dark lord of hell might be pulling the strings in nearly every Marvel Disney+ series, most notably WandaVision.

Mephisto’s appearance in a TV series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a running theme since Disney+ aired WandaVision.

Many fans became convinced Mephisto would appear in the series as the main villain, with some expressing disappointment when it was Agatha Harkness all along.

The trend continued, with fan theories suspecting his role in Loki, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home and even She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

WandaVision had the most notorious case for the rumors. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer later revealed that she hadn’t intended to make Mephisto such a major red herring in the series, as she’d never heard of the demon until she did press for the show.

“There was never any conscious intention on my part to create any Mephisto red herrings, because I didn’t know who Mephisto was until I started doing press,” she said. “He wasn’t ever part of our storytelling conversations. We were very clear that the big bad is grief. And then the external bad is Agatha. So as a viewer and as a lover of the show and the characters, I didn’t want anything more than that.”

Whether Cohen will play Mephisto or appear in Ironheart as an antagonist remains unconfirmed. The upcoming series centers around young tech genius Riri Williams as she builds her version of the Iron Man suit. Dominique Thorne appears as Riri in the forthcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before starring in her own show. So far, Marvel only confirmed that the Hood would appear as a villain in Ironheart, with Hamilton and In the Heights star Anthony Ramos playing him.

Fans waiting to see Cohen potentially play the demon Mephisto will have to wait until Ironheart’s Fall 2023 release on Disney+.