Marvel, Sony working on more Spider-Man films with Tom Holland

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel and Sony are currently working on at least one more Spider-Man movie.

With Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home exceeding expectations at the box office, it’s becoming more and more interesting how the superhero’s story will proceed in next phase of films.

In an interview with The New York Times that also features fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal, the Marvel Studios president confirmed that their respective studios are currently in active talks about where to take the hero following the events of Tom Holland’s third turn as the famed web-slinger.

“Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home,” Feige said, mentioning the brief period in 2019 where the deal for Disney and Sony to co-produce the movies fell through.

“That will not be occurring this time.”