Marvel had a bad 2021, will Spider-Man No Way Home revitalise its fortunes?

After being a no-show in 2020, Marvel has had a mediocre year so far. Ahead of Spider-Man No Way Home, it is no longer a certainty that you will get your money’s worth if you take the trouble to watch an MCU movie or a show.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ruled Hollywood for more than a decade. That isn’t likely to change anytime soon, but it appears cracks are showing in the edifice. After being a no-show in 2020, it has had a mediocre (if you are being generous) year so far.

For me, at least, it is no longer a certainty that you will get your money’s worth if you take the trouble to watch an MCU movie or a show by going to a nearby theatre or log in to your Disney+ Hotstar account.

Earlier, even the worst MCU products — The Incredible Hulk and Thor: Dark World come to mind — had moments of fun despite messy plotting and dreadfully dull villains.

But this year, most of MCU’s releases were a chore to go through, and that’s something one does not normally say about this brand. In 2021, Marvel Studios, the company behind MCU, also forayed into television, with mixed to really bad results.

Marvel Studios has a fixed formula for its movies. It goes something like: the hero acquires powers, goes through struggles that are usually of personal or of familial nature, overcomes them, and it all ends with a CGI, and special effects-driven whirlwind of a battle in the end — typical superhero stuff. Of course, there are significant departures like Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok and most recently, Eternals. But even in those, the usual MCU tropes — witty one-liners that often seem out of place, for instance — are very much present.