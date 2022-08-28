Mario Kart: Next game could be 'victim of current title's success'

Super Mario game. [Source: BBC News]

The most successful racing video game franchise of all time started with a simple concept.

In 1992, Nintendo released Super Mario Kart on their Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) console.

The game was produced by Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and followed the release of F-Zero – a well-received debut on the console for another popular racing series – but as a single-player experience, the company wanted to take things further.

The development team set out to create a two-player racing game which displayed both players on the same game screen simultaneously. But due to the limitations of the SNES, it wouldn’t have been possible to illustrate the futuristic high speeds of F-Zero, so it needed to slow things down a bit.

As a result, they decided to go with karts. However, it wasn’t originally planned to feature Mario, Princess Peach and friends.

A few months into development, when they had a prototype of two karts featuring generic racers of guys in overalls, they decided to see how Mario would look in the game. According to Miyamoto, everyone agreed it looked better with the inclusion of their famous mascot and so, the Mario Kart series was born.

Industry analyst Serkan Toto of Kantan Games describes the title as a “system seller” for the SNES.

“Already back then, Nintendo was leveraging the Mario brand,” he tells the BBC. “So they put Mario in there to sell more copies of the game than with, for example, a new character that they would have to come up with.

“It actually made a lot of sense to put characters of the Mario universe into that racing game.”

The power-ups – which are now synonymous with the series – were there, including the ability to throw shells and bananas to hamper opponents as well as collect coins to boost speed.

It also included battle mode where players attempt to try and pop their opponent’s balloons in more open environments, which remains a popular part of the series.

Thirty years later, the fun of playing with friends and family remains a huge part of Mario Kart’s charm.

Following the initial game, Nintendo has gone on to release at least one new title for almost all of their subsequent consoles, along with various spin-off titles including a mobile game.

In total, nearly 168 million copies have been sold worldwide and it remains the most popular Mario spin-off game series.

“I think that as far as racing games go, in terms of sales, status or impact on the genre, it’s difficult to think of a more influential one than this,” says Toto.

The game’s popularity has resulted in the creation of various similar concepts by other developers such as Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing and Crash Team Racing to name a few.