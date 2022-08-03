Marilyn Monroe Estate defends Ana de Armas' in Netflix's 'Blonde'

"Blonde," starring Ana de Armas, will be available to stream on Netflix in September.[Source: CNN]

The Marilyn Monroe Estate is coming to the defense of Ana de Armas, following critiques of her accent in her portrayal of Monroe in an upcoming Netflix film.

Armas stars as the iconic bombshell in Netflix’s upcoming “Blonde,” a drama about the life of Monroe.

But Armas, who was born in Cuba, doesn’t nail Monroe’s original breathy tone, some critics have accused. The estate, however, has a different opinion.

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” said Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, in a statement to CNN.

“Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill.

Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

Armas has not publicly commented on the criticisms, but in an interview with The Times of London, she said she took nine months of dialect coaching to get Monroe’s accent right.

“Blonde,” based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is a fictionalized retelling of Monroe’s life and chronicles her rise.

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 28.