Mariah's christmas classic returns to number one

[Source: The Guardian]

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the UK singles chart, after Mariah Carey dethroned Taylor Swift from the number-one spot.

All I Want For Christmas Is You tops the chart after being streamed 10.8 million times in the past week.

Another 23 festive favourites have also made the Top 40.

Carey’s song, which is widely regarded as a modern-day standard, was first released in 1994, and reached number one for the first time in 2020.

Elsewhere in this week’s chart, Wham’s Last Christmas is at number three, with Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas one place behind.

Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree lands at number six, with perennial favourites like Merry Christmas Everyone, Fairytale Of New York and It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year appearing further down.