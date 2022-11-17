Mariah Carey is officially not the 'Queen of Christmas'

Singer, Mariah Carey [Source: House Beautiful]

Mariah Carey’s application to trademark the moniker “Queen of Christmas” has been denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The American star’s application was denied after her company did not respond to another singer’s opposition.

The trademark would have given her the legal right to stop others from using the title on music and merchandise.

Carey also failed in attempts to trademark the abbreviation “QOC ” and “Princess Christmas”.

The star has become synonymous with the festive period since the release of her 1994 track, All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Completing a journey 26 years in the making, the ubiquitous festive classic finally reached number one in the UK singles chart in 2020.

Carey’s company Lotion LLC applied for the yuletide trademark last year, leading to another singer, Elizabeth Chan, putting in a legal challenge in August, in an attempt to block her from obtaining the registration.