Manchester's Night & Day Cafe at risk over noise complaint

Manchester City Council served an abatement notice last year [Source: BBC]

The future of a Manchester music venue which has hosted bands such as Wet Leg, Elbow and the Arctic Monkeys hangs in the balance after a noise complaint.

Owners of the Night & Day Cafe will appear in court next month over alleged breaches of statutory noise levels.

It comes after Manchester City Council issued the venue with a noise abatement notice last year.

Article continues after advertisement

If found in breach, the bar – which has been a Northern Quarter staple for more than 30 years – could close.

The row centres on a complaint from neighbours in an adjoining property, which has recently been converted for residential use.

Owner Jennifer Smithson, daughter of the late founder and Manchester icon Jan Oldenburg, has said she now “faces an impossible task”.

Ms Smithson said to comply with the requirements of the abatement notice would effectively ruin Night & Day’s business and likewise a court hearing could mean “the closure and the end of the venue altogether”.

She added: “It’s just so unfair. We believe that the fault lies squarely with Manchester City Council.