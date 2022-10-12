Singer, Madonna. [Photo Credit: Yahoo]

Madonna teases sexuality reveal in TikTok video: “If I miss, I’m gay” – CBS News

The 64-year-old did not elaborate on the video, which quickly went viral with nearly 25 million views in one day.

Madonna, whose real name is Madonna Louise Ciccone, has been open about her sexuality in her music and interviews for decades and is seen as a gay icon, often advocating for the LGBTQ community throughout her decadeslong career. In 2019, she won a GLAAD’s Advocate for Change award.

Her career began at the same time as the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and she held a benefit dance marathon, raising money for research of the disease that disproportionately affected the LGBTQ community, according to GLAAD. She also performed at AIDS benefit concerts.

In her 1989 “Like a Prayer” album, she included a leaflet with facts about AIDS, to spread awareness.

She often highlighted the LGBTQ community in her music, featuring several gay dancers in her 1991 documentary “Truth or Dare” and celebrating New York City’s underground ballroom subculture with 1990’s “Vogue.”

She won her first GLAAD Award for Raising Gay Awareness in 1991.

At another GLAAD award ceremony in 2013, she dressed as a Boy Scout to protest the group’s ban on LGBTQ people and she has used her platform to speak out against anti-LGBTQ policies and bullying countless times.