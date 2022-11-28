Madonna shares rare photo with all six of her children at Thanksgiving

Madonna with her six children, Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and ten-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone. [Source: NZ Herald]

Pop icon Madonna celebrated Thanksgiving in New York over the weekend, gathering with her six children and sharing a rare photo of the family all together.

The mother of six posed with her children, Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone.

Madonna shared a collection of photos from the day with her kids to Instagram, where fans have commented on the children’s choice of dark attire and generally neutral expressions.

Among the almost 9000 comments, one follower wrote: “Y’all the Addams Family?” while another wrote: “There’s no joy in these photos.”

And another asked: “Why does everyone look SO unhappy??? I feel bad for these kids. Their faces say A LOT.”

However, many fans were just thrilled to see the rare images of the music legend’s children and defended the photos.

“It’s a picture, you can’t tell in a photo what’s real,” wrote one fan while another believed the family’s blank expressions were “… on purpose lol.”

In 2019 Madonna revealed to Vogue what life is really like for her being a solo-mother to six, telling the fashion magazine:

“Nobody does what I do. And that’s kind of scary.”