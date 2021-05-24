Madhuri Dixit says she felt independent in the US

Actor Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut last week with Netflix’s Fame Game, where she plays the role of a Bollywood superstar.

In a career spanning almost over four decades, Madhuri has worked in more than 100 films, cementing her superstar status in Bollywood. However, in a recent interview, Madhuri mentioned that life as a star in India wasn’t easy for her.

Speaking to Bazaar, Madhuri said that she grew up in a very ‘protected’ environment. She added that her parents would accompany her everywhere. Things changed once she got married, as she began making decisions for herself. “I learnt a lot about life living in the US. When I was in India, there would always be around 20 people fussing over me at all times, but there I was very independent,” she said. Madhuri mentioned that she had to do everything on her own, including bringing up her children. Those experiences came in handy, as she says that she uses them when playing a role.

Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999, and the couple has two sons, Arin and Ryan.

In an earlier interview to indianexpress.com, Madhuri revealed how her family kept her grounded, despite her superstar status. She had said, “When I go in front of the camera, I am a professional actress and I know what I am doing. I have read the script, and I am playing that character. I become that character for the camera. But once I am back home, I am a normal person because that’s the way I’ve been brought up. Even when I was working in films, at the height of my career, my mom used to scold me to keep my room clean. I’d tell her that I’ve people to clean it for me, but she would say, ‘No. It is your mess. You got to clean it up yourself’. That’s how I am. Once I am out of the studio and back home, I am myself. I am neither the actor, nor the star that people see on screen.”