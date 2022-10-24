M3GAN,’ the next generation of creepy doll movies, is not playing around

[Source: CNN]

The lifelike but blank stare. The almost-but-not-quite accurate proportions. The vacant smile.

Dolls are meant to be nothing more than playthings for children, but it must be said: They’re creepy.

Fodder for more than one successful horror movie franchise (hello, “Child’s Play” and “Annabelle”), the theme appears ready for an upgrade with the upcoming release of Universal Studios’ “M3GAN,” a new thriller that recently spawned memes aplenty following the release of its first trailer and even started a Twitter war between doll-sized titan of terror Chucky and terrifying new arrival Megan.

The movie follows an engineer and programmer – played by Allison Williams of “Get Out” fame – who designs the “perfect toy” for her niece (Violet McGraw from “The Haunting of Hill House”), only to discover that the bizarrely lifelike and hi-tech doll will stop at nothing to protect her new friend.

“M3GAN” doesn’t hit theaters until January, but the movie’s quick, zeitgeist-piercing creepiness as seen in the teaser is something to behold.

“I was always thinking of her as real,” “M3GAN” director Gerard Johnston told CNN of his approach. “And that actually became quite interesting. When we got into pre-production, [and] we had to physically bring her to life, trying to make sure that she appeared to be without limits, I always thought of her as a real character.”

Johnstone set out to make Megan (short for “Model 3 generative android,” Williams explains in the trailer) more than just a creepy inanimate doll. And while he couldn’t directly speak to how his titular character was created – two actresses share the credit for bringing the character to life on screen, including one for her voice – the finished result in the teaser is more than unsettling, especially when she runs on all fours like a dog or dances gracefully in a hallway before using an office tool to wreak bloody havoc.

“There was just an excitement about creating the doll itself and making something that people hadn’t seen before, making something that just went further into the uncanny valley,” Johnstone said.