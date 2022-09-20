Entertainment

Ludacris' manager charged with murder in June shooting

CBS News

September 20, 2022 8:10 am

Chaka Zulu. [Source: CBS News]

The manager for rapper Ludacris faces a murder charge in Atlanta in connection with a June shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department said Chaka Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in to face charges Tuesday. Atlanta news outlets report that he was released on bail the same day. Police said they also secured warrants charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery.

Gabe Banks, a lawyer for the longtime music executive, issued a statement expressing disappointment in the decision to bring charges. Banks said evidence clearly shows Zulu — who was injured in the incident — defended himself while being attacked by at least four other people in the June incident.

Zulu was among three people shot in the June 26 gunfire at a parking lot in the Buckhead area. One person died.

Banks’ statement said Zulu defended himself with a firearm he is licensed to carry.

Killed in the June shooting was 23-year-old Artez Benton, whose family described him as ambitious, hard-working and dedicated to his family.

