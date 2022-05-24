Love Island's eBay styling could change second hand buying habits

[Source: BBC]

Love Island’s decision to dress contestants in second hand clothes from eBay could spark a change in viewers’ shopping habits, fashion experts say.

The show had attracted criticism from sustainability advocates for promoting fast fashion with previous sponsors like Missguided and I Saw It First.

But a new partnership with eBay UK could change the way its viewers shop, said fashion consultant Natalie Binns.

The show’s bosses said it was striving to be “a more eco-friendly production.”

Ms Binns, a fashion buying and sustainability consultant, said promoting second hand clothing on the popular TV show would make viewers think and shop differently.