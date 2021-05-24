Love Island star Demi Jones announces she is cancer free

Former Love Island contestant Demi Jones has announced she’s free of cancer.

The reality TV star, 23, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May and revealed the latest news to fans on Instagram.

She wrote: “I’m cancer free! I did it! I got my full body scan results back and there’s not a single cancer cell left in my body.”

Thyroid cancer is a rare type of cancer that affects a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones.

Demi, who was on the 2020 series of the ITV show, shared a photo of herself outside Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

She wrote: “It’s been such a difficult year mentally and physically for me with my surgeries and treatment but I’m beyond grateful for everyone’s kindness and support over this past year.

“I will continue to be an advocate for cancer awareness and all my love and strength goes out to those who continue to fight this awful disease, here’s to a healthy and happy 2022.”

Thyroid cancer is most common in people in their 30s and women are two to three times more likely to develop it than men, according to the NHS.