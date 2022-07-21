Love Island receives 3,600 Ofcom complaints in a week

The movie night episode was the source of the majority of complaints [Source: ITV/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

Ofcom has received 3,617 complaints about Love Island in a week, with the majority about alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants.

It’s after the fallout from movie night, where the islanders watched footage of their partners being tempted by “bombshells” or being unfaithful.

Domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid recently said it had spoken to ITV about “misogynistic behaviour”.

ITV said it did not “condone trolling”.

Over the last few days Luca has accused his partner Gemma of “flirting” with Casa Amor “bombshell” Billy, despite her insisting she wasn’t interested in him in Sunday’s movie night episode.

Luca’s family released a statement on his Instagram in response to criticism, saying “when he watches it back, he will be embarrassed and deeply apologetic”.

There was also an argument between fan favourites Davide and Ekin-Su over footage of her in Casa.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it was “assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate”.

It also received complaints about Sunday’s spin-off show Aftersun, with the majority relating to comments made about Ekin-Su and the treatment of ex-islander Jacques during his interview with host Laura Whitmore.

Ofcom said the complainants “were primarily concerned about his wellbeing, given his demeanour in the interview”.