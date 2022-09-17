Louis Tomlinson: Will radio stations play my songs again

Louis Tomlinson. [Photo Source: BBC Entertainment]

For some pop stars, tour burnout is an increasing problem, with Justin Bieber, Sam Fender and Shawn Mendes cancelling concerts for the sake of their mental and physical health. Despite a major tour this year, former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has avoided the curse.

Tomlinson says he’s never happier than when he’s on the road.

“I just love the lifestyle,” he says. “Maybe a little bit too much.”

Article continues after advertisement

The former boy band member can sympathise with those who find the late nights, constant travel and feelings of dislocation playing havoc with their body’s chemistry, and having an impact on their strength and resilience.

He’s seen up close the toll that touring took on his old bandmate Zayn Malik, whose panic attacks eventually forced him to stop playing live.

But the secret to staying on an even keel, Tomlinson believes, is avoiding hotel rooms. “Eventually, you lose the feeling of home.”

Instead, he sleeps on the tour bus with his band, settling into a bunk “that stays the same every day”.