Lorde shocks US concertgoers with pre-show activity

Lorde plays at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain. [Source: 1news]

Lorde’s choice of swimming location left a crowd shocked on her US tour.

The Kiwi singer is currently there on her Solar Power world tour where she played in Washington D.C on Tuesday night.

While on stage she told fans about what she did before the show.

“I was lying in the Potomac River…I love to swim in the water where I’m playing, it makes me feel like I know you a bit better, somehow,” she said.

According to media outlet NBC the crowd was both visibly and audibly shocked.

The Potomac River is well known in the area as being contaminated, often with sewage overflow from heavy rains as well as E.coli bacteria.

The admission caused a warning tweet from Potomac Conservancy to stay out of the river.

Lorde was later informed of her error and exclaimed: “Now I know why you were all laughing. I’m happy to be a D.C meme”.