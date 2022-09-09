Lord of the Rings stars condemn racist backlash to new Amazon series cast

[Source: BBC]

Lord of the Rings stars have condemned the “relentless” racist abuse suffered by cast members of the newly released spin-off TV series, The Rings Of Power.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, who starred in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, all posted the message: “You Are All Welcome Here”.

It comes after non-white actors were trolled online for portraying a range of white fictional characters.

Sophia Nomvete, Ismael Cruz Cordova and Lenny Henry all appear in the series.

Actors from the film series shared photos of themselves wearing T-shirts showing images of pointed hobbit, elf and harfoot ears of different colours.

In a separate joint statement posted online, stars of the new streaming service adaptation said: “We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmates of colour are being subjected to on a daily basis.

“We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it.”