Local artists praised at FPRA music awards

Fiji’s music industry has been booming in recent years, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Over twenty artists, composers, and recording and sound engineers gathered in Suva last night for the 2022 Fiji Performing Rights Association Music Awards.

FPRA Chair Eremasi Tamanisau has acknowledged the efforts and perseverance made by local artists for initiating innovative and effective strategies to ensure the industry doesn’t wither amid the challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

Tamanisau adds it’s pleasing to convene once again at this annual event after two years, which was made possible by the support of various stakeholders in Fiji.

“Not with-standing the above, I wish to express our warmest appreciation to the corporate sponsors who continue to faithfully forge ahead with their corporate social responsibilities. They are the movers.”

A total of 13 awards were given last night, while 22 were announced during the 2020 and 2021 FPRA awards on Friday evening.

Josateki Wainiqolo, who leads the Voqa Kei Munia band won the 2022 Best Fijian song titled ‘Tei sa Kadre’.

The other 2022 FPRA music award recipients were Emosi Diani, Manu Korovulavula, Maciu Salauca, the Yanu Boys, Ledua Cakacaka, Vivita Cevo, Richard Naidu, Adriu Saranuku, Stee Vereakula, Pojee, Josa and Ravneil Singh