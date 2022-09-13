Lizzo picks up best reality contest award

Singer Lizo. [Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]

Singer Lizzo has won her first Emmy for her hit show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

The star won in a category dominated in recent years by RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Lizzo was tearful as she collected her award, saying: “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me.”

The show offers plus-size dancers the chance to compete to join the About Damn Time singer on tour.

Series including Ozark, Dopesick, White Lotus and Ted Lasso have also picked up prizes.

For the second year in a row, Jason Sudeikis won best leading actor in a comedy series for playing the titular football coach in Ted Lasso.

His success was mirrored by his British co-star Brett Goldstein, who won best supporting actor in a comedy series for playing Sudeikis’s assistant coach Roy Kent for the second year running.

Fellow Brit Matthew MacFadyen won best supporting actor for his portrayal of ambitious interloper Tom Wambsgans in Succession.



Seyfried was also a producer on The Dropout. [Photo: BBC Entertainment]

Amanda Seyfried was named best lead actress in a limited series or anthology for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, which is based on the real-life story of the disgraced biotech entrepreneur.

She beat fellow stars including Lily James (Pam and Tommy), Toni Collette (The Staircase) and Julia Garner (Inventing Anna).

Garner didn’t go home empty-handed however, picking up best supporting actress for her role as Ruth in Netflix crime drama Ozark – the third time she has won the award for that role.

Michael Keaton won his first Emmy for his role as a small town doctor in opioid crisis drama Dopesick.

There was a muted build-up to the event, with some pre-show festivities called off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

The British Film and Television Academy cancelled its traditional Hollywood tea party for nominees, while the Canadian consulate postponed its celebrations.



Julia Garner’s character Ruth was a fan favourite on Ozark. [Photo: BBC Entertainment]

Hosted by Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson, it is the first full-scale Emmys since the pandemic. Last year’s ceremony was staged outdoors and had limited in-person attendance.

Royal drama The Crown, which was last year’s big winner, is not in contention for the 2022 awards. Filming on the latest series was put on pause “as a mark of respect” for the Queen, Netflix said last week.

Succession is the favourite to replace it in the hotly-contested best drama category.

Created by British writer Jesse Armstrong, the show – a Machiavellian tale of a family vying for control of a media empire – has more nominations than any other programme, with 25 in total.



Lee Jung-jae is nominated for his first Emmy Award for his role as gambling addict Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game. [Photo: BBC Entertainment]

It is up against teen drama Euphoria; drug cartel series Ozark; Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul; throwback sci-fi drama Stranger Things; Korean thriller Squid Game; psychological coming-of-age series Yellowjackets and sci-fi mystery Severance.