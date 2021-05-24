Entertainment
List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
February 28, 2022 3:49 pm
Lee Jung-Jae reacts in the audience as he is announced the winner for the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Squid Game" at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar [Source: AP]
The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, California.
FILM
Cast: “CODA”
Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”
Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Female supporting actor, film: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”
TELEVISION
Male actor, drama series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Female actor, drama series: Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
Drama ensemble: “Succession”
Male actor, comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Female actor, comedy series: Jean Smart,” Hacks”
Comedy series ensemble: “Ted Lasso”
Female actor in a television movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”
Male actor in a television movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Stunt ensemble: “Squid Game”