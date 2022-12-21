Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram post is most-liked ever

[Source: BBC]

A gallery of Lionel Messi celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win has become the most-liked Instagram post ever.

The footballer – who led his team to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years – received more than 57 million likes for his collection of photos.

Argentina defeated France on penalties in Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar.

Messi’s Instagram post scored over a million more likes than the previous record-breaking post – held by a simple picture of an egg.