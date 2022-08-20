Linda Evangelista back on Vogue cover after being 'deformed' by procedure

[Source: BBC]

Model Linda Evangelista has appeared on the cover of Vogue for the first time since saying she had been “deformed” by a cosmetic procedure which went wrong.

In the photos, tape and elastic were used to pull back her face, jaw and neck, hiding the problems caused when a fat-freezing treatment “backfired”.

She said: “That’s not my jaw and neck in real life – and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere.”

She told the magazine she was “trying to love myself as I am”.

“But for the photos,” she added. “Look, for photos I always think we’re here to create fantasies. We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed. Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do.”

It’s almost a year since the Canadian supermodel, one of the best-known faces on catwalks and magazine covers in the 1990s and 2000s, said she had disappeared from the spotlight because she had been “brutally disfigured” by the non-surgical fat reduction procedure.

She said the CoolSculpting treatment – a brand name for cryolipolysis, which uses cold temperatures to reduce fat deposits – went wrong when a rare side-effect increased, instead of decreasing, fat cells.

Now, she has told British Vogue: “If I had known side-effects may include losing your livelihood and you’ll end up so depressed that you hate yourself… I wouldn’t have taken that risk.”