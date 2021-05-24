Home

Lin-Manuel Miranda on the 'dirty secret' hidden in Tick, Tick... Boom!

| @BBCWorld
November 22, 2021 4:17 am
[Source: BBC]

For his debut as a film director, Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda turned to some unlikely source material – an unfinished one-man show by the late Jonathan Larson.

The composer and lyricist of the groundbreaking 1990s musical Rent, Larson was a force of nature. Tall, gangly, with a mess of black hair and ambition to burn.

And that’s what he did for 10 years, scraping a meagre living in West Soho as he dreamt of becoming a Broadway composer.

Article continues after advertisement

When his moment finally arrived, it couldn’t have been any bigger. Rent, billed as “the rock opera of the nineties,” won a Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for best musical, eventually becoming the 11th longest-running show in Broadway history.

But Larson never got to see it. He died of an aortic aneurysm on the morning of the show’s Off-Broadway preview, in January 1996, aged just 35.

He didn’t leave much else to explore, save for an unproduced sci-fi musical, Superbia, and that one-man show, Boho Days, about his failure to get Superbia made.

After his death, that rock soliloquy was repurposed as a three-actor piece and became a hit in its own right, under the title Tick, Tick… Boom!

And that’s where Lin Manuel Miranda comes in.

