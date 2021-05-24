Home

Lily James stuns as Pamela Anderson in Pam and Tommy trailer

NZ Herald
November 19, 2021 1:01 am
[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

A new trailer has teased a look at an actress’ uncanny portrayal of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

The Hulu series Pam and Tommy stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, and covers what happens when the couple’s sex tape leaks. The series is directed by Craig Gillespie, who is no stranger to films about infamous scandals – he also directed I, Tonya which starred Margot Robbie.

The series covering the sex tape scandal features a star-studded cast, including Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen.

Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape and ended up selling it and is also the executive producer of the show along with Robert Siegel, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee.

“It’s so private,” says Nick Offerman’s character in the trailer.

“It’s like we’re seeing something we’re not supposed to be seeing. Which is kind of what makes it so hot.”

Fans on social media have gone crazy for the trailer online, and several posted tweets noting how similar James looks to Anderson.

