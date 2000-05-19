'Lilo & Stitch' live-action remake brings human connection to the fore

Lilo & Stitch casts. [Source: Reuters]

“Lilo & Stitch” is the latest Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab animation to get a live-action remake, with the medium allowing a closer look at the main characters’ relationships, its makers say.

Like its predecessor, the new movie, which begins its cinema rollout on Wednesday, tells the story of a young Hawaiian girl called Lilo, played by newcomer Maia Kealoha, who befriends a fugitive alien who crash lands on Earth, and names him Stitch.

After the death of her parents, Lilo is under the care of her sister Nani, who is struggling to juggle all her responsibilities – all while new family addition Stitch wreaks havoc around them.

Director Dean Fleischer Camp said the 2002 animation’s characters and setting allowed for scope to work in a new form.

Several cast members from the 2002 animation return in the new film, including Chris Sanders, who once again voices Stitch. Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani, plays new character Mrs Kekoa, with co-stars Amy Hill and Jason Scott Lee also in new roles.

