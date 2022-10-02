Lil Nas X pauses concert, tells fans he's on the toilet

[Source: NZ Herald]

When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go.

Lil Nas X had to pause his recent concert in Atlanta in order to visit the bathroom, telling the crowd: “I’ll be right back.”

A video shared to Twitter revealed the unscheduled break in the show.

“I’m backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean s**t, so please forgive me,” he can be heard saying to the audience.

“But I’m gonna be like a minute or two, and I’ll be right back.”

Lil Nas X reposted the video to his own Twitter account, saying it wasn’t a joke.