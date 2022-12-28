Lightyear, Moonfall and beyond: the biggest box office flops of 2022

To ignominy and beyond: Lightyear had a disastrous turn at the box office. [Source: NZ Herald]

It was the year Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick soared while the rest of Hollywood trailed smoke in the opposite direction.

If three words encapsulated 2022 in cinema they would be, to paraphrase Alan Partridge, “crash, bang, wallop”.

The global box office grew by 21 per cent in 2022 to $37.35 billion.

Article continues after advertisement

However, that figure is well down on the pre-pandemic $67 billion generated in 2019.

How to explain these disastrous results? It can’t all be blamed on Covid – though rolling lockdowns in China didn’t help.

Nor did a blanket boycott by US studios of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

But there is also a more straightforward reason. Hollywood has forgotten how to do the one thing at which the industry once excelled: make hits.

The exception was, of course, Cruise and Top Gun, whose $1.4 billion box office was the afterburner that prevented the business from crashing entirely (even without being released in China).

But he’s… well, a maverick.

As Cruise counts down to 2023 and Mission: Impossible 7 here’s a look back at 10 releases that burned up on re-entry in the past 12 months.