Len Goodman stands down from Dancing With The Stars

L﻿en Goodman was also head judge on Strictly until 2016 [Source: BBC Entertainment]

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has announced he is leaving the show’s US version, Dancing With The Stars, after 17 years.

Goodman, 78, was on the panel when Strictly launched on BBC One in 2004 and joined Dancing With the Stars the following year.

He starred in both shows until 2016, when he decided to step down from the UK original.

The former professional ballroom dancer has now revealed he is stepping down from the US show too, saying he wants to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

Goodman announced the news during Monday’s semi-final episode of Dancing With The Stars and received a standing ovation from the audience.

The show’s host Tyra Banks described Goodman as a “living legend” following his announcement, adding that many of the US show’s professionals had grown up watching him dance.

Goodman’s final appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK was on the 2016 Christmas Day Special. He was replaced as head judge by Shirley Ballas.

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli also appeared on both Strictly and Dancing With The Stars simultaneously. The Italian recently stepped down as a judge on the British show but is continuing on the US version.

When Goodman left Strictly, he told ITV show Lorraine: “I did it for 12 years, and I wasn’t getting too dithery, but there comes a time when… I just couldn’t keep going back and forwards.”

Goodman started dancing when he was 19 and went on to win various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool.

He also owns a dance school in Dartford, Kent, called the Goodman Academy.