Legally Blonde's Jennifer Coolidge reveals the truth about 'bend and snap'

Jennifer Coolidge has revealed the only way she believes the famous manoeuvre could ever work for her in real life.

Jennifer Coolidge and Reese Witherspoon pulling out the “bend and snap” move in 2001 flick Legally Blonde was a memorable moment in time.

But over 20 years later, Coolidge, now 60, has revealed the realities of the manoeuvre and the only way she believes it could ever work for her in real life.

“I’ve never had bending over work for me like it did in that movie,” the White Lotus star told Hollywood news outlet Deadline.

“I think that the bend and snap is misleading. But I’d have to say when I did do the bend and snap, I was wearing my underwear and I feel like in real life you have to leave it off.”

She went on to share that a line from Legally Blonde 2 has garnered her more ongoing attention instead.

Coolidge says she gets “so many DMs and texts and people leaving things in my mailbox” that reference a scene where her character Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle says, “You look like the Fourth of July. That makes me want a hot dog real bad.”

“And if I’m out on that day, people just go nuts,” she told Deadline.

Coolidge has previously revealed that her role in 1999 teen movie, American Pie, where she played the sultry Jeanine “Stifler’s Mom” Stifler, led to “a lot of sexual action” off camera.

She told Variety magazine, “I got a lot of play at being a MILF, and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie.”

Coolidge has recently found fame as lonely heiress Tanya McQuoid in the HBO dramedy The White Lotus.