Lawrence sparks backlash claiming The Hunger Games was first female-led action film

Jennifer Lawrence has reflected on her role as Katniss in a new interview with Variety. [Source: NZ Herald]

Jennifer Lawrence sparked fierce online debate after commenting that “nobody” had put a woman in a lead action role before The Hunger Games.

The actress, 32, who burst into the spotlight after her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen, made the bold statement in discussion with Viola Davis for Variety.

“I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work – because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead,” she explained.

“And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies. To keep certain people in the same positions that they’ve always been in.”

But while many have commented that her remarks on inequities within the industry are valid, movie buffs were quick to slam the assertion that she was the trailblazer for women-led action films.

Social media critics noted that several other women have starred as leads in action films – including Sigourney Weaver in the Alien franchise, Angelina Jolie in Tomb Raider and Uma Thurman in Kill Bill.

Charlie’s Angels – starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu – and the Resident Evil series with Milla Jovovich at the helm were also mentioned in the debate.