‘Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in ICU under observation’: Spokesperson

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 on January 9, and has remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital since last week.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU, her spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said in a statement on Thursday. The singing legend, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 9. She’s remained in the Intensive Care Unit since last week.

Iyer’s full statement read: “Lata Didi continues to remain in the ICU under observation and treatment of Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of amazing doctors. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery and return home.”

Iyer had previously said that the reports of Lata Mageshkar‘s condition deteriorating were false. “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home,” Iyer had said.

Iyer added that the 92-year-old singer would take some time to get discharged from hospital, owing to her old age. “Doctors want to make sure she is completely fine before getting back home,” she said.

A source told indianexpress.com on Tuesday, that the singer is showing improvement and has started eating solid food. “Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator,” they said.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, Lata Mangeshkar is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest singing icons. Known as the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar has had a career spanning nearly seven decades.