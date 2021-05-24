Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

‘Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in ICU under observation’: Spokesperson

The Indian Express
January 21, 2022 2:07 pm

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 on January 9, and has remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital since last week.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU, her spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said in a statement on Thursday. The singing legend, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 9. She’s remained in the Intensive Care Unit since last week.

Iyer’s full statement read: “Lata Didi continues to remain in the ICU under observation and treatment of Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of amazing doctors. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery and return home.”

Article continues after advertisement

Iyer had previously said that the reports of Lata Mageshkar‘s condition deteriorating were false. “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home,” Iyer had said.

Iyer added that the 92-year-old singer would take some time to get discharged from hospital, owing to her old age. “Doctors want to make sure she is completely fine before getting back home,” she said.

A source told indianexpress.com on Tuesday, that the singer is showing improvement and has started eating solid food. “Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator,” they said.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, Lata Mangeshkar is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest singing icons. Known as the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar has had a career spanning nearly seven decades.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.