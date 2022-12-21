Lamar Odom spotlights marriage in ‘Sex, Drugs & Kardashians’

[Source: CNN]

Lamar Odom says drugs were his “girlfriend” during his marriage to Khloe Khardashian.

The former professional basketball player appears in the special, “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.”

In the trailer, Odom, who was married to Khardashian from 2009 to 2016, talks to TMZ’s Harvey Levin about his substance abuse.

Article continues after advertisement

“Drugs…that was my girlfriend,” Odom says in the trailer. “I had a wife and cocaine.”

The pair starred in a spinoff of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” from 2011 to 2012. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013.

But the reality star and entrepreneur put it on hold in October 2015 after Odom was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada and subsequently hospitalized.

Kardashian refiled for divorce in May 2016 and it was finalized that December.

In the trailer for the special, Odom tells Levin that he made his wife aware of his drug use during their marriage because “you can’t hide that.”

When Levin points out that Kardashian stood by Odom, the former pro athlete says, “Yeah she did.”

“I mean, behind the scnes I put her through some s**t,” he says. “The things y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories y’all don’t know are, like, really crazy.”

“Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ for the first time about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self,” a press release for the special reads. “The good news…true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way.”

CNN has contacted reps for Kardashian for comment.