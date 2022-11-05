Lady Leshurr denies assaulting ex-partner in Leyton

Rapper Lady Leshurr [Source: BBC]

Rapper Lady Leshurr has denied attacking her ex-girlfriend and another woman during a fight in east London.

The Birmingham-born artist, real name Melesha O’Garro, is accused of assaulting Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea in Leyton on 22 October.

She appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court where she denied two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Another woman, Sherelle Smith, 28, from Yardley, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to one count of the same charge.

Both women were released on conditional bail, with conditions including banning any contact with the complainants, ahead of a trial at the same court on 16 October next year.

Lady Leshurr, from Kingshurst, Solihull, has hosted a weekly show on Saturdays on BBC Radio 1Xtra since December 2020.

She has also has performed at Glastonbury and the Proms and has branched out into other areas, including reaching the semi-finals of Dancing On Ice and winning Channel 4’s The Celebrity Circle last year.